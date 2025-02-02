Fantasy basketball fallout after the Anthony Davis-Luka Dončić trade
Yahoo analyst Dan Titus looks at fantasy basketball risers and fallers after the stunning trade between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks.
As the NBA world recovered from news of the Luka Dončić-Davis, James set the record straight on one report.
Let's break down the deal's impact on both franchises.
Vegas is a fan of pairing LeBron James and Luka Dončić.
Dan Titus examines the fantasy fallout of the Lakers dealing Anthony Davis to the Mavericks for Luka Dončić.
Many people thought the Luka Dončić-Anthony Davis trade had to be fake.
Those who have been paying close attention to a certain basketball event saw this coming.
