Fantasy Baseball sleepers to target in 2023 drafts

The Canadian Press

LAKELAND, Fla. — Toronto pitcher Yusei Kikuchi continued his impressive spring with three no-hit innings before the Blue Jays fell 7-2 to the Pittsburgh Pirates in spring training baseball action Tuesday. Kikuchi has been making a strong bid to join ace Alek Manoah, Kevin Gausman, Jose Berrios and newcomer Chris Bassitt in the Blue Jays' starting rotation for the upcoming season. He has yet to surrender a run and has struck out nine over seven innings in three pre-season appearances. On Tuesday,