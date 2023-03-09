Fantasy Baseball sleepers to target in 2023 drafts
Yahoo Fantasy analysts Scott Pianowski, Andy Behrens and Dalton Del Don look deep down their draft boards for value outside of the top 200 players.
Yahoo Fantasy analysts Scott Pianowski, Andy Behrens and Dalton Del Don look deep down their draft boards for value outside of the top 200 players.
The Astros may be the favorites to repeat as World Series champions in 2023. What other teams will be in the running?
Through the additions of veteran players and seasoned coaches, the 2023 Blue Jays have crafted a singleness that everyone buys into.
Herman and Woods began their romantic relationship in 2017
LAKELAND, Fla. — Toronto pitcher Yusei Kikuchi continued his impressive spring with three no-hit innings before the Blue Jays fell 7-2 to the Pittsburgh Pirates in spring training baseball action Tuesday. Kikuchi has been making a strong bid to join ace Alek Manoah, Kevin Gausman, Jose Berrios and newcomer Chris Bassitt in the Blue Jays' starting rotation for the upcoming season. He has yet to surrender a run and has struck out nine over seven innings in three pre-season appearances. On Tuesday,
The pitch clock has been all the craze since the Blue Jays began spring training in Florida.
Charles McDonald checks in with his post-combine mock, and there's some shakeup in the top 10.
Making a run at Lamar Jackson could be costly both in trade compensation and a new contract for the QB, but these teams might consider it.
We begin our countdown to MLB Opening Day with a deep dive on the American League East.
Tuesday's franchise-tag deadline provided a degree of clarity for some teams and players, but there's plenty left to resolve.
Derek Carr's decision to sign with the Saints changes the complexion of the NFC South, which before looked like the NFL's most wide-open division.
Everything you need to know ahead of the tournament in Florida
“I was just taken back, I couldn’t believe It happened.”
All of this should have been expected. If last week's revealing NFLPA player survey showed us anything, it's that a not-small number of team owners don't actually care about winning, at least not on the field.
Columnist Jim Moore, aka @cougsgo, wonders whether the Seahawks tried hard enough to lower the price to retain quarterback Geno Smith.
DUNEDIN, Fla. — Kala'i Rosario belted a three-run homer and Willi Castro slashed three hits as the Minnesota Twins had three R-B-I doubles in a 7-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in spring training baseball action on Wednesday. Matt Wallner opened the scoring in the fourth inning with a run-scoring double off Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah. Castro added to the Twins' lead with a double in the fifth that scored Brooks Lee. Lee hit the Twins' third RBI double and Tyler White drove in another run wi
The new Broncos coach has an unorthodox plan for inspiring his team.
Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe has shuffled his left-wing lineup combinations this season, with Alexander Kerfoot currently holding the top-line spot alongside Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner. Assuming Michael Bunting returns to form and is moved back up ahead of the playoffs, there's still question marks over Kerfoot's position in the top six. Matthew Knies, currently playing for the University of Minnesota, is widely regarded as NHL ready and could be called up for the postseason.
The news arrives at the NFL's franchise tag deadline.
Details are still scarce surrounding what led to the indefinite suspension of four Moose Jaw Warriors hockey players last month, one of whom was an Edmonton Oilers draft pick, but the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has confirmed that it believes the incident was not criminal in nature. "As such, we have no further comment," stated Scott Pattison, EPS media relations advisor, in an email. On Feb. 11, the Western Hockey League (WHL) issued a news release stating that defenceman Marek Howell, 16, fo
If you can forgive players who disappointed for one reason or another, there are draft values to be had. Fred Zinkie reveals his list of post-hype sleepers.