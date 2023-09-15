Fantastic fall-like weather, showers return Sunday in south-central Pennsylvania
Hurricane conditions are possible across the Maritimes through Saturday, with the threat for winds gusting up to 120 km/h and dangerous surf
The confidence of strong winds, coastal flooding, and heavy rains is increasing for parts of Atlantic Canada as Hurricane Lee is set to move through the region this weekend
Here’s the latest on Category 1 Hurricane Lee
Hurricane Lee, which will likely be downgraded to a tropical low as it hits the Maritimes this weekend, is not expected to bring anything like the devastation Fiona did last year but will still be a significant storm, says CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin."This is not going to be Fiona but Lee is no joke. It is going to bring a lot of rain and some gusty wind conditions," Simpkin said early Wednesday."I think I would hunker down this weekend."At around 4 p.m. AT on Wednesday, Environment Canada pr
As the P.E.I. Emergency Measures Organization takes steps to prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Lee, officials are encouraging Island citizens, groups and businesses to do the same. "The best way to mitigate panic is to prepare," Nick Policelli, P.E.I.'s director of emergency management, said during a briefing Thursday afternoon.The Emergency Measures Organization is in a Level One activation, meaning it has enhanced its monitoring, but officials stressed that this is not currently forecast to
HALIFAX — Residents of the Maritimes are being warned to prepare for damaging winds, large waves, flooding and power outages as hurricane Lee is expected to transform into a large, powerful post-tropical storm Saturday after entering Canadian waters. The Canadian Hurricane Centre in Halifax said Thursday that Lee's track could take the storm anywhere between southwestern New Brunswick and southwestern Nova Scotia. But the immensity of the storm means its point of landfall won't mean much. As Lee
New England is known for its fickle weather, powerful nor'easters and blizzards. Destructive hurricanes, however, are relatively rare and typically don't pack the same punch as tropical cyclones that hit the Southeast. Hurricanes usually lose some steam, becoming tropical storms, or extratropical storms, in northern waters. GEOGRAPHY MATTERS New England, awaiting the arrival of Hurricane Lee, is usually protected from the worst of a hurricane’s wrath by the cold waters of the North Atlantic, and
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The outer bands of Hurricane Lee began to lash Bermuda late Thursday as big surf pounded the island, with the Category 2 storm expected to make landfall on the coast of New England or Atlantic Canada over the weekend. The storm was located about 370 miles (595 kilometers) south-southwest of Bermuda. It had winds of up to 105 miles per hour (165 kilometers per hour) and was moving north-northwest at 9 mph (15 kph). Lee was expected to pass just west of Bermuda, prompt
LEOMINSTER, Mass. (AP) — Hurricane Lee barreled north toward New England on Wednesday and threatened to unleash violent storms on the region just as communities in Massachusetts and Rhode Island were dealing with tornado warnings and another day of heavy rain that opened up sinkholes and brought devastating flooding to several communities. The National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane watch for portions of Maine. A tropical storm watch was issued for a large area of coastal New England from p
As of the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Lee is a category 2 storm with sustained winds of 105 mph. It has a central pressure of 952 millibars and is moving north-northwest at 10 mph.
What the forecast says.
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Lee began to spin away from the northern Caribbean on Wednesday as the Category 3 storm aimed for Atlantic Canada and left big waves in its wake. The storm was located about 460 miles (740 kilometers) south-southwest of Bermuda in the morning. It had winds of up to 115 miles per hour (185 kilometers per hour) and was moving northwest at 6 mph (9 kph). Lee was expected to pass just west of Bermuda, prompting forecasters to issue a tropical storm warning for
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — After a deluge of rain, flooding, sinkholes and tornadoes this week, New England is about to face Hurricane Lee. As the Category 1 system impacted Bermuda, Maine was under its first hurricane watch in 15 years and a state of emergency declared Thursday by Gov. Janet Mills. The water-logged region prepared for 20-foot (6-meter) waves offshore and wind gusts up to 80 mph (129 kph), along with more rain. The hurricane watch applied to eastern Maine, while the rest of the stat
Yahoo News provides the latest forecast and updates for tracking Hurricane Lee.
HALIFAX — Hurricane Lee is now threatening to make an earlier and windier landing in the Maritimes after picking up speed on its approach to land, forecasters say. Chris Fogarty with the Canadian Hurricane Centre said in a Wednesday morning forecast that the storm may feature a "somewhat faster approach speed" as it passes Cape Cod and arrives in the region. That would increase the wind threat over western Nova Scotia and southern New Brunswick, Fogarty wrote. "As of now, western Nova Scotia has
