STORY: Fans dressed in white and sky blue waited outside the South American team's hotel to have a glimpse at their hero.

The two teams will face each other on Tuesday (September 12) at the Hernando Siles Stadium.

Bolivia was thrashed by Brazil 5-1 on their 2026 World Cup qualifier on Friday (September 8). Argentina modestly beat Ecuador 1-0 on their respective match on Thursday (September 7).