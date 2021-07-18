Fans Seen Running For Safety After Shooting Outside Nationals Park

Three people were injured when gunfire erupted outside Nationals Park in Washington on the evening of Saturday, July 17, sending fans running for safety.

At a press conference held later on Saturday, authorities said they believed the shooting was not related to the game and involved individuals in two cars. However, police said one of those wounded was a bystander who was attending Saturday’s Nationals game against the San Diego Padres.

This video, taken after the shooting, shows fans running in an open area behind the left-field stands. Credit: Zane Law via Storyful