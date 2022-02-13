Fans Get Ready for Super Bowl LVI Outside SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles
Fans gathered at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, February 13, ahead of Super Bowl LVI.
The hometown Los Angeles Rams will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a kick off at 3.30 pm local time (6.30 pm ET).
This footage, recorded by journalist Aaron Soriano, shows supporters outside the stadium on Sunday ahead of the game. Credit: Aaron Soriano via Storyful