Fans react to the release of Brittney Griner from Russian custody
Fans are reacting to the news that Brittney Griner has been released from Russian custody to the U.S.
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings placed cornerback Akayleb Evans on injured reserve Wednesday after his most recent concussion, meaning the rookie must sit out at least the next four games. The roster move was made to make room for cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who was designated for return from injured reserve following a four-game absence because of an ankle injury. Evans started two of the four games that Dantzler missed. He was sidelined by a concussion for the other two, before a re
BEAVER CREEK VILLAGE, Colo. — Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway continued his hot start to the World Cup ski season with a super-G title in Beaver Creek on Sunday. Kilde's winning time of one minute and 10.73 seconds was just two-tenths of second ahead of Swiss rival Marco Odermatt. Alexis Pinturault of France was third in 1:11.03. The Norwegian also won Saturday's downhill in Colorado with Odermatt finishing second and Toronto's James Crawford placing third. Crawford managed an 11th-place finis
Canada's best NHL teams reside in Toronto and Winnipeg right now, while Ottawa and Calgary both had Novembers to forget.
News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space
This week we look at a few players doing well in tough spots, under the radar depth players, emerging young stars, the Winnipeg Jets, Buffalo Sabres and more.
DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l
If the constant change in the Canadian Elite Basketball League isn't quite enough to cause whiplash, it's at least worth the raise of an eyebrow. Only three teams remain in name from the league's rookie 2019 season to now, in between its fourth and fifth campaigns: Saskatchewan, Edmonton and Niagara. Fraser Valley, another founding franchise, has rebranded to Vancouver. Ottawa entered in Year 2 and has stuck around. Scarborough and Montreal joined last season. But in the last couple of months al
Imman Adan and Jordan Hayles discuss the results of moving Gary Trent Jr. to a bench role so far and the lineups Nick Nurse has experimented with. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on YouTube.
TAMPA, Fla, (AP) — The New Orleans Saints were five minutes away from moving within a half-game of NFC South-leading Tampa Bay when the bottom fell out of the game, and most likely the season. Tom Brady threw a pair of touchdown passes in the final three minutes Monday night as the Buccaneers rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat the Saints 17-16. “It’s frustrating to not come out with the win when you’re up 16-3 in the fourth and you lose,” Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan said. “That’s so
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jerami Grant scored 28 points and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Indiana Pacers 116-100 on Sunday night. Blazers star Damian Lillard scored 21 points and dished six assists in his first game since returning from a calf strain he suffered on Nov. 19. Anfernee Simons had 22 points and six assists on the night, while Jusuf Nurkic had 19 points and six rebounds. Myles Turner led the Pacers with 24 points and nine rebounds. Buddy Hield had 22 points in support as the Pacers
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun
Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher discusses evolving his offence, working through the lows in the NBA and how much he misses playing alongside Precious Achiuwa.
DOHA — Qatar has been no ordinary FIFA World Cup. More like a one-of-a-kind tournament in a one-of-a-kind country. With eight stadiums within one hour of each, either in or around Doha, the men's soccer showcase is a far cry from previous editions spread across one country or more. The commute for fans and those covering the event is short and sweet. With oil-rich Qatar funding a reported US$200-billion bill, it's literally the best tournament money could buy. The main media centre in the Qatar
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored at 1:56 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Tuesday night to stop a six-game losing streak. Strome put a snap shot past goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov after getting a pass from Cam Fowler. Six of the Ducks' seven wins this season have come in overtime or a shootout. It was Strome's second OT winner of the season, which is tied for the NHL lead with five other players. “This year I feel like I've got a little more confide
Expectations were sky high in New York after they catapulted from rebuild to contention last season but the Rangers are already in danger of missing the playoffs.
CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane scored twice, Adam Ruzicka had a goal and two assists and the Calgary Flames defeated the Washington Capitals 5-2 on Saturday. Blake Coleman and Elias Lindholm, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (11-10-3) while Mikael Backlund chipped in with three assists. Conor Sheary and John Carlson replied for Washington (10-12-4), which has only won one of its last nine road games (1-5-3). With Jacob Markstrom struggling, Dan Vladar made his fourth start in the last six
DETROIT (AP) — Jack Eichel scored just over a minute into the game and the Vegas Golden Knights never relinquished the lead as they beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Saturday night. Phil Kessel had a goal and an assist, while Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith also scored for Vegas, which won for the second time in five games. Adin Hill made 24 saves to record his first victory in his last four starts. “I thought that was a real responsible, professional road game,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Quinn scored twice to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Sunday night. Tage Thompson, JJ Peterka, Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves. The Sabres scored three times in the second period to take control. Nick Bonino, Kevin Labanc and Oskar Lindblom scored for the Sharks, who have lost three in a row and six of their last seven games. Aaron Dell made 32 saves. Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin had t
Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss stats showing how Pascal Siakam has developed as a scorer and passer this season. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.
Béatrice Lamarche claimed her second speed skating medal at this week's ISU Four Continents Championships with bronze in the women's 1,000 metres on Sunday in her hometown of Quebec City. She stopped the clock in one minute 17.393 seconds to finish behind winner Min-sun Kim of South Korea (1:16.066) and Kazakhstan's Yekaterina Aydova (1:16.191). Lamarche fell short of her 1:16.88 season best and 1:15.14 personal best from Jan. 4, 2020 in Calgary. Later, Lamarche partnered with Maddison Pearman o