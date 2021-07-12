Fans react to England loss
Fans react to England losing to Italy on penalties in the Euros final at Wembley.
Lionel Messi was 0-for-9 at major tournaments, often by no fault of his own. At the 10th attempt, Argentina finally toppled Brazil and won the 2021 Copa America.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Muncy slugged a three-run, walk-off homer in the ninth inning, rallying the Los Angeles Dodgers past the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-4 on Sunday. The Dodgers tied the game at 4 with three runs in the eighth, then scored more to complete the comeback a day after their historic 22-1 win over the D-backs. The World Series champion Dodgers head into the All-Star break at 56-35. They have the second-best record in the majors, and are two games behind San Francisco in the NL West. Al
SEATTLE (AP) — David Fletcher had four hits and four RBIs to extend his hitting streak to 24 games, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Seattle Mariners 7-1 on Sunday. Fletcher homered in the third inning, drove in two runs with a single in the fifth and added another RBI in the seventh to snap the Angels’ two-game losing streak. The second baseman finished 4 for 5 after adding an infield single to start a three-run ninth. Shohei Ohtani went 2 for 4 with a double and a walk ahead of his big two
Fulton recently agreed to plead guilty to multiple child pornography charges, according to court records.
LONDON (AP) — So close. It took just a few weeks to undo decades of pessimism for England fans, persuading millions that the team could defy decades of disappointment and win a major international soccer tournament for the first time since 1966. For much of Sunday’s final against Italy, it felt like it might. But when Italy won the European Championship in a 3-2 penalty shootout, following a close-fought match that ended 1-1 after extra time, fans sat with heads in hands. At a fan zone in Croydo
LONDON (AP) — Italian soccer’s redemption story is complete. England’s painful half-century wait for a major title goes on. And it just had to be because of a penalty shootout. Italy won the European Championship for the second time by beating England 3-2 on penalties on Sunday. The match finished 1-1 after extra time at Wembley Stadium, which was filled mostly with English fans hoping to celebrate the team's first international trophy since the 1966 World Cup. Instead, just utter dejection agai
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Pinch-hitter Chris Owings hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning, Jon Gray had another strong start and the Colorado Rockies won 3-1 Sunday against the San Diego Padres, who lost another starting pitcher to injury. The Rockies, buried in fourth place in the NL West since late May, won in Bud Black's 2,000th career game as a manager. They took two of three and have won five of six overall against the Padres, including a three-game sweep at Coors Field June 14-16. Owings' h
The Pittsburgh Pirates selected Louisville catcher Henry Davis with the first pick in baseball's amateur draft Sunday, with the Texas Rangers then taking Vanderbilt pitcher Jack Leiter. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the picks from Denver's Bellco Theater. Major League Baseball moved the draft from its longstanding June slot to July’s All-Star weekend in an effort to better showcase its future stars. Davis has big power and an even bigger arm, throwing out 46% of would-be basesteale
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kevin Gausman worked six-plus innings of one-run ball and Curt Casali hit a three-run homer as the San Francisco Giants beat the Washington Nationals 3-1 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep. San Francisco heads into the All-Star break with the best record in the majors at 57-32, a huge surprise for a team that wasn't expected to contend in the NL West. Gausman (9-3), a nine-year veteran headed to his first All-Star Game, struck out nine and held Washington to four hits
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Phoenix Suns reserve forward Torrey Craig was available to play in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night after injuring his right knee in Game 2. Craig hurt his knee during a collision with driving former teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo in the third quarter of Phoenix’s 118-108 victory over Milwaukee on Thursday night. The Suns lead the series 2-0. “He'll play," Suns coach Monty Williams said Sunday. "He had a good workout yesterday. He's got some soreness, but everybody does.