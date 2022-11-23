Fans in Perth Cheer on Socceroos During Team's First World Cup Game

Soccer fans in Perth, Australia, cheered on the Australian national soccer team, known as the Socceroos, during the team’s first World Cup game on Wednesday, November 23, local Perth time, as seen in footage shared online.

This video posted to Twitter shows bar patrons, including some wearing the Australian soccer jersey, cheering and chanting as the Socceroos competed against France, the defending champions of the World Cup.

Australia’s Craig Goodwin scored the first goal during the game, but the Socceroos went on to lose the match against France 4-1. Credit: Western Australian Socceroos Fans via Storyful