Fans Perform Viking Thunder Clap at Ryder Cup First Tee

European players and fans performed the Viking Thunder Clap at the first tee on the opening morning of the Ryder Cup in Rome on Friday, September 29.

Footage posted by Matthew McBrayer showed the atmosphere building ahead of the first foursomes.

The Viking Thunder Clap has been associated with Team Europe at the Ryder Cup since fans borrowed it from Icelandic football supporters, who popularized it during their country’s run to the quarter finals of Euro 2016.

Europe raced into the lead in all four matches against the US in the morning play.