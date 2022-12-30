Fans Pay Tribute to Soccer Legend Pele Following His Death in Sao Paulo

A flag was hoisted in Santos, Brazil, on Thursday, December 29, following the death of soccer legend Pele, video shows.

Family members led tributes and the Brazilian government announced three days of national mourning following news of his death, aged 82.

Video by reporter Plácido Berci shows a flag hoisted behind a statue of Pele in the city of Santos, São Paulo state.

President Jair Bolsonaro paid tribute to the soccer player on Twitter, saying: “[Pele] took the name of Brazil to the world. He turned football into art and joy.”

Pele’s daughter, Kely Nascimento, posted a photo captioned “Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace” on Thursday. Local news reports said Pele died of complications resulting from colon cancer, which he had been receiving treatment for since 2021.

Pele will be buried on Tuesday, January 3, at the Ecumenical Necropolis Memorial in Santos, according to local reports. Credit: Plácido Berci via Storyful