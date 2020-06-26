Fans Party at Anfield Football Stadium, Celebrating Liverpool's First Premier League Title
Liverpool fans celebrated outside the team’s home ground Anfield in Liverpool, England, on June 25, following the team’s Premier League title win.
Liverpool clinched the Premier League title when Chelsea beat 2nd-place Manchester City, which prevented them from chasing down Liverpool’s lead on the ladder with seven games to play.
Videos uploaded to Twitter by Kyle Bradford shows fans celebrating outside Anfield. Credit: Kyle Bradford via Storyful
Scroll to continue with content