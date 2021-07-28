Fans mistake Jordanian taekwondo competitor Julyana Al-Sadeq for pop star at Tokyo olympics
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Lady Gaga has thrived across music, movies and television, and some of her "Little Monsters" have recently found themselves wondering if she's taking on the world of sports next. The 12-time Grammy Award winner, 35, isn't actually competing at the Tokyo Olympics, but that didn't stop fans from pointing out her striking resemblance to Jordanian taekwondo competitor Julyana Al-Sadeq.