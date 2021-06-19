Fans march to Hungary's Euro 2020 cash against France

World champions France opened their campaign with a 1-0 win over Germany on Tuesday (June 15), while Hungary are looking to bounce back after going down 3-0 to Portugal the same day.

The match in Budapest's Ferenc Puskas Stadium will played in front of a capacity crowd, the only venue of the eleven being used permitted to do so. Organisers have sold tickets to Hungarian fans who have been vaccinated and visiting fans with proof of negative COVID-19 tests.

The match kicked off at 1300GMT.