Fans Keep Their Distance as Taiwanese Baseball Welcomes Back Spectators Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Small crowds were allowed to return to watch Taiwan’s professional baseball league from May 8 as the code became one of the first sports to allow crowds during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Up to 1,000 people were allowed inside Taichung Intercontinental Stadium on May 10, but with some restrictions such as staggered seating, no eating and mandatory mask-wearing according to local media.

Taiwan’s 2020 baseball season originally commenced without fans, due to the outbreak of COVID-19, instead opting for mannequins and cardboard cutouts sitting in the stadiums.

Taiwan recorded no new cases of coronavirus on May 11, with the island’s total cases at 67,400 according to local health authorities. The state has been subject to political lobbying by the United States, Australia and New Zealand to be allowed to join the World Health Organization as an observer for its success in containing the virus, according to reports. Credit: peihsi.hsieh via Storyful