Fans glad Dolphins back home afer loss to Chiefs
Miami Dolphins fans were glad their team was back home after losing to the Chiefs in Germany two weeks ago. The Dolphins beat the Raiders 20-13.
The Philadelphia Eagles officially released offensive lineman Bernard Williams, 51, nearly three decades after his last game.
In 2018, the Chiefs and Rams combined to engineer one of the wildest and most entertaining regular-season games in NFL history.
A class action lawsuit has been filed against the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix as the fallout from Thursday night’s lost track action continues.
The Steelers are winning even if it isn't "pretty."
Lucic returned to the Bruins on a one-year deal last offseason after spending the first eight seasons of his career in Boston.
Deion Sanders' head was throbbing after a blowout loss to Washington State. His quarterback son, Shedeur, took another beating, too.
It took more than 140 years, but Michigan became the first college football team to get to 1,000 victories.
Jordan Travis' brutal, heartbreaking injury will likely cost Florida State a College Football Playoff spot.
The 1993 PGA champion has been in the booth for NBC Sports for the last five years.
Taylor Swift has penned an emotional tribute to a young female fan, who died before her Eras show in Rio de Janeiro on Friday evening. On her Instagram account, the solo superstar wrote of her devastation about the loss of the 23-year-old woman – named as Ana Clara Benevides in international media – who was …
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins say Milan Lucic is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team after he was involved in an undisclosed incident Friday night. The Bruins in a statement released Saturday did not provide any details about the incident other than to say the organization is aware of the situation and “takes these matters very seriously.” The team said it would work Lucic’s family to provide any support and assistance needed. Messages sent to Boston Police and Lucic's agent se
Johnson’s victory, in the manliest of sports, contradicted claims of racial supremacy by whites and demonstrated that Blacks were no longer willing to acquiesce to white dominance.
There were highs and lows in Week 12 of the college football season. Here are the winners and losers led by Georgia and Southern California.
The build-up to the race had been mired in controversy with eventual winner Max Verstappen among those to speak out.
MONTREAL — The Montreal Carabins and University of British Columbia Thunderbirds each advanced to the Vanier Cup on Saturday with convincing bowl wins on home turf. The Carabins scored a convincing 29-3 win over the Western Mustangs in the Uteck Bowl at CEPSUM sports centre, while UBC crushed the visiting St. Francis Xavier X-Men 47-17 in the Mitchell Bowl at Vancouver's Thunderbird Stadium. In Montreal, quarterback Jonathan Senecal staked the Carabins to an early lead when he finished off a 70-
Here’s how KC Star writer Jesse Newell sees the Chiefs-Eagles game playing out.
McLaren blamed a “bump” in the Las Vegas street circuit track for a serious accident which hospitalised their driver Lando Norris early in Sunday’s race.
McIlroy now owns five Race to Dubai titles.
British driver Lando Norris was taken to hospital for precautionary checks after he crashed out on the third lap at 180mph.
The Blue Jays appear to be emerging as an outside threat to land Shohei Ohtani in free agency. Here's how things might look if they actually pull it off.