Fans flock to FirstEnergy Stadium for Faceoff on the Lake
Fans flocked to FirstEnergy Stadium Saturday afternoon—but it wasn't for a Browns game. Instead, hockey fan filled the stadium to watch Ohio State take on Michigan in the Faceoff on the Lake.
Fans flocked to FirstEnergy Stadium Saturday afternoon—but it wasn't for a Browns game. Instead, hockey fan filled the stadium to watch Ohio State take on Michigan in the Faceoff on the Lake.
The bizarre incident happened on the ninth hole after Woods outdrove Thomas from the tee-box
Woods is now a billionaire. Take a look at how the five-time Masters champion and PGA Tour legend lives his fabulous life.
The ex-NFL pass rusher got knocked flat by a massive underdog.
The vibes around the Flames aren't very good right now, and Allan Walsh added some fuel to the fire.
Simu Liu has tweeted out his displeasure at being compared to an Asian man in a “celebrity look-a-like” segment simply because of their coethnic background. The incident happened at the NBA’s Celebrity All-Star game on Friday night. “I had a great time but this wasn’t cool,” the “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” […]
Dustin Johnson was one of the premier golfers to defect to LIV Golf.
The Eagles' "Tush Push" made the team almost unstoppable in short-yardage situations this past season.
Seattle outfielder Teoscar Hernández was among five players who lost their salary arbitration cases on Saturday and Los Angeles Angels outfielder Hunter Renfroe won as teams finished with a 13-6 advantage in decisions. Angels infielder Gio Urshela, Tampa Bay relievers Colin Poche and Ryan Thompson and St. Louis reliever Génesis Cabrera also lost their cases.
Connor McDavid reached the 100-point mark in 56 games on Friday, while fellow phenom Connor Bedard notched the milestone in the WHL on the same night.
Richard Petty may still reign as NASCAR’s King, but with Jimmie Johnson wresting control of Petty’s old race team, he is definitively not the boss. Johnson and Petty are the only living seven-time NASCAR champions — and that appears to be where the similarities end inside Legacy Motor Club's front office. The 85-year-old Petty, who is officially Legacy's ambassador, said Saturday he has bruised feelings and little say in the direction of the race team since Johnson bought into the ownership group.
Retired NFL star starred in Super Bowl ad for FanDuel during big game
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired forwards Ryan O’Reilly and Noel Acciari in a three-team trade, the club announced Friday night. Toronto sent forwards Mikhail Abramov and Adam Gaudette along with a 2023 first-round draft pick, Ottawa’s 2023 third-round selection and the Leafs' 2024 second-round choice to St. Louis. Minnesota, meanwhile, receives Toronto’s 2025 fourth-round selection. The Blues will retain 50 per cent of O'Reilly's salary, while the Wild will take on 25 per cent as
Joanne Courtney's first major assignment as a curling television broadcaster involved regular overnight work from a studio booth some 10,000 kilometres away from the action. She'll be rinkside for her current gig at the Canadian women's curling championship. Courtney, who won a world title in 2017 as a second with skip Rachel Homan, has joined TSN's broadcast team for the Feb. 17-26 national playdowns in Kamloops, B.C. "I'm most looking forward to taking in all the action," Courtney said. "The f
These 10 prospects shouldn't be going anywhere at the NHL trade deadline.
Round one saw Tiger Woods pass Justin Thomas a tampon and he addressed the moment after finishing his second round on Friday
Thomas Pieters has delivered a sizeable blow to Europe’s Ryder Cup hopes by signing for LIV Golf, despite assuring the DP World Tour that he was committed to trying to appear on Luke Donald’s side in September’s match.
After a storming Royal Rumble, we're on the road to WrestleMania 39, with Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns and Charlotte Flair vs Bianca Belair on the match card.
Appearing on Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg, the Australian actor was asked if he would consider purchasing a football team.
Pittsburgh beat first baseman Ji-Man Choi in salary arbitration on Friday while Seattle outfielder Teoscar Hernández and St. Louis pitcher Génesis Cabrera went to the last two hearings of the year. Choi got a raise from $3.2 million to $4.65 million instead of his $5.4 million request in a decision by Jeanne Charles, Allen Ponak and Melinda Gordon, who heard the case a day earlier. The 31-year-old hit .233 with 11 homers and 52 RBIs for Tampa Bay and made $3.2 million, then was traded to the Pirates in November for a minor leaguer.
Wade yelled advice to the singer ahead of their team's narrow victory in Salt Lake City on Friday.