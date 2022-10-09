Fans flee tear gas during Argentina league match

STORY: The government of Argentina's Buenos Aires province later said it had fired the head of the security operation which resulted in violent clashes and the death of a fan.

Police fired tear gas outside the stadium during a league match between Gimnasia La Plata and Boca Juniors, which then drifted into the stadium making it difficult for players and spectators to breathe, causing people to leave in a state of panic.

Some climbed onto the pitch to escape the clouds of tear gas.

Province security minister Sergio Berni told local television the fan had died of a heart problem as he was leaving the stadium.

Some 10,000 people had been waiting outside La Plata's Juan Zerillo stadium unable to watch the match, according to security personnel, with another 20,000 already filling it inside.

Argentine authorities said on Friday (October 7) police used rubber bullets and tear gas to force the fans back as they tried to force their way inside.

Players were seen covering their faces, while supporters entered the field as they tried to escape the tear gas. The Argentine top-flight match was stopped after nine minutes.

The province government said it was clear the operation was not able to provide security to those who attended the match, and that it was investigating whether the incident had been caused by overbooking.