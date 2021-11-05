Fans Cheer as World Series-Winning Atlanta Braves Drive by in Victory Parade

The 2021 World Series Champion Atlanta Braves drove through downtown Atlanta on Friday, November 5, in celebration of the franchise’s first championship title in over 25 years.

Video shared to Twitter by user @TimberGA shows fans waving and cheering as members of the winning team passed by.

The Atlanta Braves conquered the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the World Series at home in Truist Park on November 2. It was the franchise’s first World Series win since 1995. Credit: @TimberGA via Storyful