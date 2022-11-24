Fans Cheer at Shanghai Pub as Japan Scores Against Germany in World Cup Match

Fans cheered and celebrated at a sports bar in Shanghai, China, after Japan beat Germany in their opening match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup late on November 23.

This footage, filmed by Japan supporter and Twitter user @kkjnchan, shows fans jumping and cheering after Japan scored late in the game to seal an unexpected win.

Japan’s shock 2-1 win against Germany was also celebrated in Japan, with footage circulating on social media showing fans swarming Tokyo’s iconic Shibuya crossing as the Samurai Blues clinched victory. Credit: @kkjnchan via Storyful