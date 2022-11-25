Fans Cheer as Ramin Rezaeian Seals Iranian Win Over Wales in Qatar

Iran sealed a dramatic 2-0 victory over Wales in the 101st minute of their Group B game at the 2022 World Cup on Friday, November 25, to the delight of their fans at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Footage recorded by Matthew Wroe shows the aftermath of the match-winning goal from Iranian defender Ramin Rezaeian in the 101st minute of Friday’s game.

Team Melli defender Rouzbeh Cheshmi put Iran 1-0 up in the 98th minute, followed by Rezaeian in the 101st. Credit: Matthew Wroe via Storyful