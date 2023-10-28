Fans cheer on D-backs from various Valley watch parties

The Canadian Press

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Former President George W. Bush threw out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 1 of the World Series to former Texas Rangers catcher Iván “Pudge” Rodriguez, bouncing the throw from the front of the mound. Bush, a former Texas governor, spent 1989-94 as managing partner of the Rangers, who are playing the Arizona Diamondbacks. When he was president, Bush famously threw out the first pitch of the first World Series game in New York after 9/11 terrorist attacks, making tha