Fans cheer on D-backs from various Valley watch parties
Tense Game 1 ending in a loss for the Diamondbacks against the Rangers Friday night.
Tense Game 1 ending in a loss for the Diamondbacks against the Rangers Friday night.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Former President George W. Bush threw out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 1 of the World Series to former Texas Rangers catcher Iván “Pudge” Rodriguez, bouncing the throw from the front of the mound. Bush, a former Texas governor, spent 1989-94 as managing partner of the Rangers, who are playing the Arizona Diamondbacks. When he was president, Bush famously threw out the first pitch of the first World Series game in New York after 9/11 terrorist attacks, making tha
There won’t be a shortage of familiar faces for Blue Jays fans when the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers square off in the World Series.
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo wants Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo to stay true to his word that he'd retire if Arizona made the World Series.
"America, to be honest, I looked and thought, ‘These guys, they’ve got too much peripheral vision.'"
Things are getting ugly in Edmonton with the team off to a dismal 1-5-1 start to the season.
The NBA star was effusive in his praise for Dereck Lively II, who notched a double-double in his league debut Wednesday night
Shane Pinto is the first player in modern league history to be suspended for sports betting related activities.
Cal Clutterbuck addressed the hit after the game, saying he felt awful about what happened to Brannstrom.
Verstappen has beefed up his security for Sergio Perez’s home race at the high-altitude Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez venue in Mexico City.
The Mercedes driver and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc were punished for identical breaches.
The way Daniel Cormier sees it, Conor McGregor coming back to fight Islam Makhachev is a "no-lose situation" for the UFC.
The NBA great and TV analyst bluntly expressed his thoughts on the 2024 presidential race.
A teammate reportedly placed his knee on the Black teenager’s neck, releasing him after he said "I can't breathe."
Verstappen was jeered by Perez’s supporters last weekend in the United States and he has beefed up his security for the Mexican Grand Prix.
Normal cars can be expensive, let alone a racing car. Formula 1 cars can cost a pretty penny; more than you may think.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to Victor Wembanyama's second career NBA game.
The Bruins forward was accidentally cut in the face during Tuesday's game against the Blackhawks.
SANTIAGO, Chile — The Canadian beach volleyball duo of Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson have advanced to the women's gold-medal match at the Pan American Games. Canada's flag-bearers at the opening ceremonies in Santiago, Chile, swept Argentina's Ana Maria Gallay and Gabriela Fernanda Pereyra 2-0 (21-15, 21-15) in Thursday's semifinal. The Toronto athletes will next play Brazil's Ana Patricia Ramos and Eduarda Santos Lisboa, who posted a 2-0 (21-11, 21-18) win over the American duo o
Matthew Knies had the toughest shift of any Maple Leaf on Thursday, but what he did next was impressive.
Bill Young and his son Aaron, 14, were at a bowling league match when they were gunned down Wednesday night