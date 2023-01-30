Fans Celebrate in Philadelphia Following Eagles's Win Over San Francisco 49ers

Fans celebrated in the streets of Philadelphia after the Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 on Sunday, January 29, securing their spot in Super Bowl LVII.

Footage by Twitter user @Yonxgron_ shows fans dancing and cheering in Philadelphia’s northeast.

The Eagles will face the winner of Sunday’s AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. Credit: @Yonxgron_ via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]