Fans buy up Sacramento Kings gear amid team's success

The success the Sacramento Kings have had so far this season has also been a win for local sports souvenir shops. "I've been a fan for quite a long time, so it's been really great to see them winning and get back in the playoffs this year after 16 long years," said Kings fan, Sharon Lamar. Fans are fully embracing this year's team and players. "The excitement is back. They're fun to watch. De'Aaron, Sabonis and everyone else, it's great," said Jason Braverman. Local shops, like Sacramento Sports & Souvenirs in Old Sacramento, have noticed the shift.