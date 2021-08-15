  • Oops!
Fans Brawl at Rams-Chargers Preseason Game in Los Angeles

A fight broke out between fans during a preseason game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on August 14.

This video taken by Andrew Reyna shows the brawl.

No arrests were reported.

The Rams-Chargers preseason game was the first to be attended by fans at the new SoFi Stadium. The Chargers defeated the Rams 13-6. Credit: Andrew Reyna via Storyful

