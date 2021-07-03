Fans admire Euros trophy ahead of England's match in Rome
Football fans have come to a Tooting pub in south west London where the official Euro 2020 trophy has been on display before it continues its journey across the country.
The Lightning are one win away from defending their Stanley Cup.
Chicago's veteran defenseman is reportedly seeking a move to Edmonton, among other teams.
Babe Ruth never hit this many home runs while working as a pitcher.
The White House, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and others all weighed in after sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson was suspended for marijuana use.
Antetokounmpo has been out since the third quarter of Game 4.
Canada's Denis Shapovalov is through to the round of 16 at Wimbledon after routing Britain's Andy Murray 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 on Friday.
Josh Gordon was suspended again in January after suffering "a setback in his battle with substance abuse."
This looked ugly.
The man has 16 homers in the last three weeks.
Restricted free agent Joel Eriksson Ek has signed a new eight-year, $42-million extension that carries a $5.25-million cap hit with the Minnesota Wild.
McGregor was knocked out by Poirier in the second round of their bout at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi on Jan. 24. making him 3-3 in his last six fights.
The final day of week 1 at Wimbledon includes Coco Gauff and Roger Federer.
The Mailman. Magic. Shaq. Which Hall of Famer wore the number 32 the best? Yahoo Sports asked current NBA players to give their picks.
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest on Wimbledon (all times local): 2:10 p.m. Former Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber turned her third-round match around completely after a rain delay to beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 2-6, 6-0, 6-1. Kerber trailed 5-1 in the first set when play was halted for about 90 minutes but dominated her Belarusian opponent when the match resumed. Kerber is the only former women's champion left in the draw. Sasnovich advanced from the first round when Serena Williams had t
The latest stop on the perennial search for the younger, attention-span-challenged audience for the Olympics might look familiar — the blacktop, and 3-on-3 basketball. Not a pickup game, mind you. Once the Olympics gets hold of this version of street hoops, it will only share a faint resemblance to anything happening on an urban playground. For one, there will be no Americans — at least none playing in the men's tournament. Another difference is that these games will have refs, a scoreboard and
The Latest on soccer’s European Championship: ___ Italy defender Leonardo Spinazzola could miss the rest of the European Championship because of injury. Spinazzola was taken off the field on a stretcher in the 79th minute of Italy’s 2-1 quarterfinal win over Belgium after pulling up sharply while chasing the ball. The 28-year-old writes on Instagram “Unfortunately we all know how it went but our blue dream continues and with this great group nothing is impossible.” Italian media reports that Spi
SEATTLE (AP) — Jake Fraley's single with one out in the 10th inning scored Jake Bauers with the winning run, and the Seattle Mariners improved to 10-1 in extra innings this season with a 5-4 victory over the Texas Rangers on Friday night. Nearly 4 1/2 hours after the first pitch, Fraley chopped a grounder off Texas reliever Taylor Hearn (2-3) into right field and set off another celebration for the Mariners. Seattle improved to 19-7 in one-run games and has won 13 straight overall at home agains
MONTREAL — The Canadiens' dream of hoisting the Stanley Cup a 25th time to close out an improbable playoff run in a season like no other is on life support. And the Tampa Bay Lightning are now one victory from sipping out of hockey's holy grail for the second time in just over nine months. Tyler Johnson scored twice, Nikita Kucherov and Victor Hedman had a goal and an assist each, and Tampa defeated Montreal 6-3 on Friday to grab a 3-0 stranglehold in the final. "Put ourselves in a hole early,"
PHOENIX (AP) — Alex Dickerson and LaMonte Wade Jr. homered, and the San Francisco Giants stopped a four-game slide by pounding the Arizona Diamondbacks 11-4 on Friday night. The Giants broke it open with Thairo Estrada’s two-out grand slam in the ninth inning against J.B. Bukauskas. Estrada also had an RBI double in the fifth. Halfway through its schedule, surprising San Francisco has baseball's best record at 51-30. It leads the Los Angeles Dodgers by a half-game in the NL West. Giants left-han
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Kiké Hernández drove in the go-ahead run with a broken-bat single in the 10th inning and then made a tremendous defensive play to throw out a runner at home plate from center field as the Boston Red Sox held off the Oakland Athletics 3-2 on Friday night for their eighth straight win. All-Star slugger Rafael Devers had two hits and an RBI for Boston. Alex Verdugo added a run-scoring single. “The way we play defense in the outfield is elite,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said.