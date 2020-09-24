Fang-ks for Your Custom! Snake Visits Beauty Store in Kentucky

A snake left customers rattled after it decided to pop into an Ulta Beauty store in Owensboro, Kentucky, for a bit of “reptile therapy” on September 22.

Footage shared to Facebook by Ulta employee Ashley Dannielle Baize shows the rogue serpent slithering through the store, where it spent a couple of hours browsing the aisles.

Its shopping expedition was cut short when a crew of firefighters and animal control officers finally showed up to remove it from the store.

“WHAT. A. DAY! A snake came to check out those low clearance prices today,” Baize wrote alongside the videos. Credit: Ashley Dannielle Baize via Storyful