Fan Shows Off Shane Warne Tattoo at Cricketer's Memorial in Melbourne

A fan was seen with a tattoo of Shane Warne’s face as a state memorial to the famous cricketer was held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday, March 30.

Warne, 52, died of a heart attack earlier in March while on holiday in Thailand.

Musical performers at the memorial included Elton John, Ed Sheeran, Robbie Williams and Coldplay’s Chris Martin, as well as Australian performers Anthony Callea and Jon Stevens.

Famous cricketers were also expected to be in attendance, including Wasim Akram, Ian Botham, Sachin Tendulkar, Nasser Hussain, and Warne’s former teammates Michael Clarke and Glenn McGrath.

Over 50,000 tickets were made available for the service, according to 9 News. Credit: Iskhandar Razak/ABC via Storyful