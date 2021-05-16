Fan Chugging From Shoe Delights Crowd at Brisbane Stadium

Kara Price knew her day at the Magic Round Triple Header at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium on May 15 was complete when she saw a fan doing a shoey during the final Roosters versus Cowboys game.

“Everyone was pretty merry,” late in the day, Price told Storyful. “The crowds around us all got involved in cheering on this gentleman!”

Her video shows a fan indulging in the time-honored Australian tradition of drinking from a shoe, as the rugby crowd around him cheers.

“I’m from the UK originally and can honestly say this was my very first shoe-chugging experience,” Price said. “What a legend and it weirdly made me proud to call myself a very newly official Australian citizen!” Credit: Kara Price via Storyful