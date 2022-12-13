Family of woman killed by police reacts to DPD's new non-lethal weapons, bodycams

CBC

With only two months left to go, Prince Edward Island is putting on the final touches ahead of the highly anticipated 2023 Canada Winter Games. Few are as excited as staff and volunteers, as they've been counting down the sleeps for years — and soon there won't be many left to count. "It's getting very intense, it's getting real for a lot of people," said Brian McFeely, CEO of the 2023 Canada Winter Games. "Every day is a day less, so the planning is moving forward at a feverishly [fast] pace."