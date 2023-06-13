Family of victims speaks out after Annapolis shooting

The family that lost two loved ones in Sunday’s mass shooting in Annapolis is speaking out after charges were filed against the alleged shooter. Six people were shot and three died after a gunman opened fire at a birthday party. "We know a lot of people, particularly young people, and old people for that fact, have been traumatized by the events," Annapolis police Chief Edward Jackson said at a press conference Monday. Twelve-year-old Danny Mireles was there. He lost two loved ones that night. "I was just in the car, and I saw everything that happened," Danny Mireles said. Charging documents shared a narrative about the man allegedly behind the gun. Police believe Charles Smith, 43, used both a long gun and a semi-automatic handgun during a fight about street parking that night.