Family traumatized over online video showing man killed by USBP
A man accused of human smuggling was killed last month by U.S. Border Patrol agents. The attorney for the man's family tells us they were left re-traumatized after not being warned the video of the encounter would be posted online. "The issue isn't that this camera footage exists, it's simply that they would release such a violent, graphic video in a case where there's still a family that recently lost a loved one, and there's children," said Joy Bertrand, attorney for the Mejia family.