Family Throws 'McDonald's Party' at Home for Daughter's First Birthday

A family threw their daughter her very own McDonald’s party at home, for her first birthday in Darley, Victoria, providing french fries, hamburgers, and even a McDonald’s playground.

Video posted to TikTok by Maggie Brennan shows a banquet of McDonald’s food accompanied with beers and party bags at her home.

The video shows a large backyard jumping castle and the installation of a McDonald’s playground. Local media reported that the family purchased the secondhand McDonald’s playground from eBay for $5000 Australian Dollars in 2019. Credit: Maggie Brennan via Storyful