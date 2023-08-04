Family suspects racial profiling, foul play of Albuquerque man

Sky News

The latest case against Donald Trump could backfire against prosecutors, the man who famously wore a horned helmet during the January 6 2021 riot at the US Capitol has told Sky News. Jacob Chansley, also known as the QAnon Shaman, was sentenced to 41 months in prison in November 2021 after pleading guilty to obstructing Congress' proceedings and was released from jail earlier this year. Yesterday, the former US president was charged with trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat and stay in the White House as he was accused of "fuelling" his supporters' violent insurrection in Washington DC with his "lies".