Family Surprises 85-Year-Old With Birthday Party During Social Distancing in Ontario

A family gathered outside a Windsor, Ontario, lifestyle community to wish a happy 85th birthday to Helen Lambing, amid social distancing precautions prompted by the new coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

This video shows a group of people — holding balloons and a birthday sign — standing on the lawn and singing “Happy Birthday” to Lambing outside the Shoreview at Riverside complex.

According to reports, Lambing had lived in the community for about a year, and is originally from the former Czechoslovakia. Her four daughters and two of her eight grandchildren participated in the remote birthday party. Credit: Fallon Chadwick via Storyful