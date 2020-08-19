Family of St Louis Cardinals' Top Prospect Carlson Celebrate His First MLB Hit

The family of St Louis Cardinals’ top prospect Dylan Carlson had a heartwarming reaction to the outfielder’s first hit of his Major League Baseball career.

Carlson, 21, made his debut for the Cardinals in a double-header against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday, August 15.

According to reports, Carlson hit a double into the right field on the eighth pitch of his at-bat in the fifth inning of Game 2.

Unfortunately for Carlson, his family were unable to attend the game due to coronavirus-related restrictions.

Footage released by his father, Jeff, a retired baseball coach, shows the Carlson family celebrating Dylan’s first hit. Credit: Jeff Carlson via Storyful