Family of seven jumped into sea to escape Hawaii fire

STORY: "We found a floating board that we hung onto. We were out there floating, the news was so surreal and everything was burning around, explosions, cars blowing up, embers just flying," Phonxaylinkham told Reuters while they waited at the airport for a flight to return home in California.

Eventually the family moved from the floating board to clinging to the sea wall, all the while being pelted with debris from the fires. The family of seven suffered minor injuries but said they were relieved to have survived the ordeal.

Dozens have died from the blazes on the island.