Family Reunited With Lost Dog After Nearly Five Years Apart

A family was reunited with its dog, Kaya, four and a half years after the animal disappeared outside their Indiana home.

This footage, recorded by Rebecca Turner, shows the moment owner Megan Doty embraces her dog for the first time since the animal went missing in December, 2017.

The reunion was facilitated by local not-for-profit organization Misfits for Veterans who saw Doty’s social media posts stating Kaya was lost.

Maggie Turner, owner of Misfits for Veterans, contacted the family after finding Kaya, and invited Doty and her daughter Brailee to her home.

Doty told Storyful she “never gave up hope” and that Kaya is settling back in with family.

“She still doesn’t get on the furniture, she still knows her commands and she still guards the doors,” Doty said. Credit: Rebecca Turner via Storyful