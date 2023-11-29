Family remembers single mother killed in head-on crash in Ramona
A head-on collision resulted in the death of a 44- year-old woman and the arrest of a 26-year-old man on suspicion of impaired driving, California Highway Patrol officials said.
The former WWE Diva was involved in a collision that killed a 75-year-old man in Florida in 2022.
Some neighbours of an Ottawa highrise construction site say they've been left to chase the developer over a litany of issues — the latest being when their homes and vehicles were splattered with construction material earlier this month. They say developers and the city need to do more to mitigate the impact of construction on neighbourhoods where denser and taller buildings are being built.The Azure Westboro highrise at 2070 Scott St. stands more than 20 storeys tall. Its construction has brough
Throughout the 50 days Noam and Alma Or were held captive in Gaza, one thought kept the siblings going: reuniting with their mother, who they’d been separated from on October 7 during Hamas’ brutal attacks on their community.
The hostages released from Gaza are now giving a glimpse into their lives in captivity since October 7.
A British government-ordered inquiry said Tuesday it found serious failings at hospitals where an electrician who was later convicted of murder had been able to have sex with more than 100 corpses over 15 years without being detected. David Fuller's necrophilia was uncovered in 2020 when police used DNA to tie him to the 1987 slayings of two women and also discovered millions of images of sexual abuse in his home. The images included videos of him having sex with the dead bodies of women and girls in the mortuaries at two hospitals where he worked in southeast England.
The murder of a 16-year-old boy could prove a “tipping point for French society”, Emmanuel Macron’s government warned as civilians were told not to take the law into their own hands.
A Winnipeg police officer fatally shot a man when he was pinned by a car during a traffic stop, police say.An officer pulled a vehicle over around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday, near Pembina Highway and Dalhousie Drive, the Winnipeg Police Service said in its notification to the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba, which was also sent to news media.When the officer was outside the cruiser, the other vehicle attempted to leave and pinned the officer, the notification says.The officer fired his gun, s
Rep. Mike Gallagher is mocked after delivering one helluva hot take on Christmas trees.
PRINCE GEORGE — Parents of a 12-year-old boy who killed himself last month after falling prey to online sextortion are urging others to talk to their kids to make sure they don't also become victims of internet "predators." "They're just, they're not built for problems like this. They're not built for adult problems in a kid's world," Carson Cleland's father, Ryan Cleland, told CKPG, a television station in Prince George, B.C. Mounties in Prince George issued a statement Monday, more than six we
Caroline Glachan was found dead in the river Leven, Renton, Dunbartonshire on August 25 1996.
Six teenagers go on trial Monday in Paris for their alleged roles in the beheading of a teacher who showed caricatures of the prophet of Islam to his class, a killing that led authorities to reaffirm France's cherished rights of expression and secularism. Samuel Paty, a history and geography teacher, was killed on Oct. 16, 2020, near his school in a northwest Paris suburb by an 18-year-old of Chechen origin who had become radicalized. Paty’s name was disclosed on social media after a class debate on free expression during which he showed caricatures published by the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, which triggered a newsroom massacre by extremists in January 2015.
The Western New York community is mourning the loss of Kurt and Monica Villani who both died in Wednesday's car crash at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls.
Former sheriff’s deputy Jay Allen Rotter was convicted of shooting his girlfriend, Leslie Lynn Hartman, with his service weapon in August 2020
UTTARKASHI, India (AP) — Forty-one construction workers emerged dazed and smiling Tuesday from a collapsed tunnel in northern India where they had spent the last 17 days — a happy ending to an ordeal that had gripped the country and led to a massive rescue operation that overcame several setbacks. Locals, relatives and government officials erupted in joy, set off firecrackers and shouted “Bharat Mata ki Jai" — Hindi for “Long live mother India — as happy workers walked out after receiving a brie
Police were searching for the source of a foul odor, officials told news outlets.
After the return of her family, it feels "even more urgent to get all the hostages back," Shaked Haran tells PEOPLE, "because now we know what the reality there is like"
A busy thoroughfare in northwest Calgary features a strip of low-cost hotels, motels and lodges. Signs along 16th Avenue N.W. advertise their features: cable TV, free local calls and coin-operated laundry. One announces "Microwave and fridge on request."Now there's something of a growing trend — guests renting by the month. Many owners in the Montgomery district aren't keen to talk about monthly stay rates with reporters, but they do offer up some basic details. Yes, it's happening more often th
Trans teenager Brianna Ghey, 16, was stabbed 28 times, Manchester Crown Court heard.
The mother and stepfather of a six-year-old boy have pleaded guilty to manslaughter in relation to the child's death on Vancouver Island nearly five years ago.Dontay-Patrick Lucas, who was of Hesquiaht descent, was found in medical distress in a Port Alberni, B.C., home on March 13, 2018. He was taken to hospital but did not survive.In May 2022, Port Alberni RCMP announced the arrests of 28-year-old Rykel Frank, Lucas's mother, and 29-year-old Mitchell Frank, along with charges of first-degree m
Israel held a meeting at the U.N. in Geneva late on Monday to raise awareness of sexual violence against women perpetrated during Hamas' Oct. 7 attacks amid criticism that the global body has kept quiet about the issue. Israeli authorities have opened an investigation into sexual violence during the most deadly attack on Israel in its history, including rape, after evidence emerged pointing to sexual crimes, such as victims found disrobed and mutilated. Hamas denies the abuses.