Family remembers relatives killed in Richmond, Missouri, house fire

A misplaced breathing tube contributed to the death of a 13-year-old boy who became the UK's first known child victim of COVID, a coroner has found. Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab, of Brixton, southwest London, died of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), caused by COVID-19 pneumonia on 30 March 2020. Hours before his death, an endotracheal tube (ET) - which helps patients breathe - was found to be in the wrong position and a decision was made by a consultant in paediatric intensive care to leave it and monitor him.