Family remembers Pollock Pines woman killed in deadly Maui fires

The family of a Pollock Pines woman is grieving after finding out she was among the 115 people killed in the deadly wildfires on Maui. Terri Cook, 72, had been on vacation in Lahaina. “She had messaged us and said she was having a wonderful time and the island was so healing,” said Terri’s daughter, Melissa Kornweibel. Hawaii had always been a special place for the family. “It was beautiful. She loved it there,” Adam Cook said of his mother. Terri had been staying at the Best Western Pioneer Inn. She was supposed to fly back to Sacramento on Aug. 9, just one day after the fast-moving fires tore through the island. “It’s a lot to process,” he said. “It's still hard to even admit.” Unfortunately, Adam said, the family is all too familiar with wildfires. “We lost our home, the family home we grew up in,” Adam explained. The Angora Fire in 2007 swept through South Lake Tahoe. Adam said he and his father were at the house at the time.