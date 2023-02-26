Family remembers man shot and killed in Shepherdsville

Sky News

An ex-GP and paediatrician caught with "one of the largest hauls of child sexual abuse images" ever seen by UK investigators has been jailed for more than two years. Former children's doctor David Shaw, 48, was caught with 1.2 million indecent images across 16 different devices when officers from the National Crime Agency (NCA) raided his home in February 2019. Shaw, from Taunton, Somerset, attempted to use anonymisation techniques on the peer-to-peer sharing network Freenet to download the pictures.