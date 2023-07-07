Family remembers Elk Grove teen shot and killed on Fourth of July

Family and friends of an Elk Grove teen are mourning his loss after they said he was killed in a Sacramento County shooting on the Fourth of July. Loved ones said 19-year-old Mactavious Garren lost his life on Tuesday. His mother, Melody Davis, said she saw him just hours before his death while she was making his favorite breakfast. “He was like, ‘Mom, I’ll be right back,’ and he wrapped his arms around me, gave me a kiss and said, ‘I love you. I’ll see you in a few minutes,’ and never came back. And he’s never coming back,” Davis said.