Family remembers 9-year-old killed in hit-and-run as outgoing, friendly child

WFTS-Tampa

An outgoing child who loved cars, dreamed of becoming a firefighter, and was kind to everyone he encountered. A fourth grader who loved riding his bike, playing a computer game with his friends, and using his cell phone to group message-friendly pleasantries to his parents, seven siblings, and cousins. That’s how family members remember Andres Martinez, the nine-year-old who deputies say was biking to a nearby friend’s house Friday around 4:45 p.m. when he was hit and killed along Hutchins Road in Fort Meade by a driver in a red truck who did not stop.