Family remembers 16-year-old hit, killed by train in Burlington
Police say Jack Meyers tried to beat the train on his bike.
Police say Jack Meyers tried to beat the train on his bike.
EV battery replacements could cost anywhere from $5,000 to $20,000, and for some models, replacements have been more common than for others.
More than 668,000 Chevrolet and GMC SUVs, more than 422,000 Ford and Lincoln SUVs and nearly 90,000 Mitsubishi Outlander SUVs are being recalled.
Dozens of people have missed flights out of Pierre Elliott Trudeau airport after being stuck in traffic jams in western Montreal. Due to work by the Ministry of Transport, Highway 20 and the ramp that connects Route 138 have been closed since Saturday, creating massive congestion in the area. In a news release Thursday, Mobilité Montréal said "there will be major obstacles during the long weekend," in particular on Highway 20 westbound at the Saint-Pierre interchange. Highway 25 southbound in th
As Britain edges towards its “net zero” future, the way we drive is being slowly but surely electrified. According to current timelines, by 2030 the era of petrol-powered vehicles will come to an end, with car manufacturers facing a ban on selling traditional combustion engines.
Oregon police said the truck left road and hit the van that was occupied by 11 people. Seven were killed in a crash labeled one of the state's deadliest.
Quebec provincial police say two people were seriously injured after a pickup truck driver deliberately struck a three-wheeled motorcycle in Saint-Eustache, Que., northwest of Montreal, Sunday morning. Police say the incident, which took place around 8:30 a.m., appears to be a case of road rage. Police spokesperson Sgt. Eric Cadotte says the driver of the pickup truck, a 26-year-old man, was arrested for dangerous driving causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon. He says the vehicle is bein
Deputies found a bottle of tequila in the car, and the driver was charged with driving under the influence, Florida police said.
MONTREAL — Quebec provincial police have arrested two people after an alleged road rage incident in the Montreal suburb of St-Eustache, Que., that left two others seriously injured Sunday morning. Police said they believe the 26-year-old driver of a sport utility vehicle intentionally struck a three-wheeled motorcycle, injuring two riders. The man was arrested for dangerous driving causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon, Sgt. Eric Cadotte said Sunday, adding the vehicle was being consider
Once in service, the new Elite II private jet will be the fastest and longest-ranged plane in its class, flying up to 485 miles per hour.
The Tesla Cybertruck won't look like anything else on the road when it hits driveways this year. It's poised to be the Hummer of the 2020s.
Dean Hoskins and Dante Lombardi (D&D Motors) created 40 replica molds of the Corvette Grand Sport.
The 34-year-old died at the scene, according to the coroner’s office.
Your car is like your phone, computer, or tablet – always listening. A new online tool shows all the info your car has and can help you delete it.
A car is a major investment, so you'll likely want one that will last for as long as possible. While the average vehicle has only an 11.8% chance of lasting 250,000 miles, some cars have a much...
The Toyota Prius C and Nissan Leaf deliver some of the best bang for your buck on the challenging used-car market, Consumer Reports found.
Porsche fans, here’s your chance to win your dream car.
GM has said Cadillac will have an all-electric lineup by 2030. This year it will reveal three new EVs for Cadillac, one of which is the Escalade IQ.
GMC teases the 2024 Canyon AT4X AEV Edition underbody, showing lots of skid plating, Multimatic dampers, and 35-inch tires.
The worst traffic is expected on Friday.
Some 130,389 incidents of vehicles being stolen were recorded in 2022, according to AA Insurance Services analysis.