Family Performs 'Love Actually' Inspired Socially-Distant Mother's Day Celebration Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Channeling a famous scene from the film ‘Love Actually’, a Maryland family entertained their grandmother on Mother’s Day while maintaining social distance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the video, Kristen Caminiti’s children take turns holding up written signs for their grandmother, outside her home, to tell her how much they love her. Caminiti also takes part in the performance, as does her husband who hold’s up a sign reading “mother-in-law”.

“My kids and I have really struggled with not being able to see my parents during the Corona Virus Quarantine. So, we wanted a really special way to show our love for my mom—my kids’ “NeeNee,” Caminiti told Storyful.

Maryland’s stay-at-home order, which has been in place since March 30, has been softened in recent days to allow some outdoor activities and sports.

There were 32,587 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state as of May 10, according to health authorities. Credit: Kirsten Caminiti via Storyful