Family mourns after two relatives killed in Indianapolis
WRTV's Kayla Molander talks to the family of Michael Rollins, Jr. and Michael Rollins, Sr. who both died after a shooting this week.
TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi
Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.
The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.
Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.
More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on
The Blue Jays will be playing either the Mariners or Rays this weekend. Which would you prefer?
MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that
The Standing Committee on Heritage held another hearing in Parliament today over Hockey Canada's numerous funds used to pay off sexual assault settlements.
Michael Bublé knew exactly how to get the Calgary crowd fired up.
TORONTO — Canada Soccer's recent revised compensation proposal to its players is a sign of progress but a deal has yet to be reached, says Canadian international Mark-Anthony Kaye. "There are some improvements in it. On other aspects, it was relatively the same. Just different language being used," said the Toronto FC midfielder. Kaye is no stranger to labour negotiations, given he is on the Major League Soccer Players Association executive board. But he says the players are leaving the talks to
Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam will never get tired of the love they get from Raptors fans across Canada.
Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.
TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed forward Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the August Major League Rugby draft. The 24-year-old from nearby Cobourg comes from the University of British Columbia, where he captained the Thunderbirds to the 2021 Canadian university championship. The six-foot-three, 230-pound flanker adds to an Arrows back row that already features Lucas Rumball, Mitch Eadie Travis Larsen, James O’Neill and Mason Flesch. “Another local signing, Owain was massive for UB
CALGARY — Provincial government money set aside to renovate the sliding track at Calgary's Canada Olympic Park has been redirected into the park's commercial side to a public day lodge. The sliding track that's been the home of national luge, bobsled and skeleton athletes since the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary was closed in 2019 awaiting a $25-million renovation. The provincial government committed $10 million and the federal government another $7 million to the renovation costs. WinSport, wh
Star forward Mathew Barzal is staying on Long Island for the long haul, but he didn't come cheap.
DETROIT — The Detroit Red Wings spotted the Toronto Maple Leafs an early 2-0 lead, but managed to claw back and beat their longtime rival 4-2 in NHL pre-season action on Friday. Tyler Bertuzzi led the Red Wings with two goals, including an empty netter, while Elmer Soderblom and Joe Veleno added singles for the Red Wings, who improved their pre-season record to 3-4. Veleno's game-winning goal was scored at 8:13 of the third period. Nick Abruzzese, who scored before the game was two minutes old,
TOKYO — Canadian Denis Shapovalov remains perfect at the Japan Open. The seventh-seeded Canadian advanced to the seminals with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Croatia's Borna Coric on Friday. "I think I played great today," said Shapovalov. "In general, my level the last two weeks has been great, so I'm very happy to be back in the semis." The 26-year-old Richmond Hill, Ont. native, who is coming off a final appearance at the Korean Open on Sunday, has yet to lose a set in Tokyo. Shapovalov will next face A
Friends, what an absolutely fabulous fall Friday. Let's get to it! I have been elated that I got a chance to go apple picking last weekend with some family. MacIntosh apples are absolutely the best. I don't bake a lot but I do make a fantastic apple crisp. Here's a little micro vlog I created about my day! I was so happy to get out there and grateful my sister-in-law, Shalah, organized it because autumn is by far my favourite season. The Toronto Blue Jays are in the playoffs! Their first game is
While a number of squads are still trying to find their identity and put up consistent results, there are three teams that have separated from the pack as the AFC's top contenders.
After Rasmus Sandin and the Maple Leafs ended a summer-long stalemate by agreeing to a two-year, $2.8-million contract, Toronto fans are now wondering what to expect from Sandin this season.