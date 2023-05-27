Family of Mesa teen shot and killed attends court instead of graduation
Instead of celebrating a graduation, a Mesa family was in court for the teen charged with shooting and killing their son. Red Mountain football player Jeremiah Aviles was remembered at graduation this week. The teen who had plans to go to college in the fall was shot and killed in early May. A teammate is accused of shooting him. Olga Lopez says for every court hearing going forward regarding her son’s shooting death, she plans to wear his football jersey.