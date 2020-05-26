Family members honor loved ones at cemetery on Memorial Day

Traditional Memorial Day events throughout the Sacramento area were mostly virtual and canceled due to the novel coronavirus outbreak and the resulting statewide stay-at-home order. At St. Mary's Cemetery in Sacramento, loved ones visited the graves of family members who served in the military. L.C. Jennings Jr. and his son L.C. Jennings III were at the cemetery honor the late L.C. Jennings Sr. on Memorial Day. Four generations of the family served in the military. Get the full story in the video above.

