Family of man killed in KSP shooting still searching for answers
An attorney for Gary Bressler Sr.'s family said Kentucky State Police are providing few details about his death, holding his wife's phone for more than a month.
An attorney for Gary Bressler Sr.'s family said Kentucky State Police are providing few details about his death, holding his wife's phone for more than a month.
Patty Mills made a 3 to force overtime, Kevin Durant had a triple-double and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Toronto Raptors.
Auston Matthews scored a pair of goals as the Maple Leafs won their second game in a row, defeating the plummeting Edmonton Oilers 5-1 on Tuesday.
Stephen Curry seems more relatable than most NBA superstars to kids shooting baskets at the playground, because who doesn't love heaving 30-footers, but in reality his might be the most difficult skill to replicate.
The truth is that COVID-19 and its many rapidly-transferable variants cannot be contained unless the NHL is operating in a bubble-like scenario.
Madison Square Garden and the sports world took time out on Tuesday to appreciate one of basketball's marquee records.
A Nevada parole board cited good behavior in granting Simpson an early release.
Quarantine rules mandated by Chinese law have NHL players thinking twice about Olympic involvement.
Scottie Barnes discussed what it’s like to go head-to-head with Kevin Durant.
Shaquille O'Neal knew he couldn't lie about this one.
If the Islanders' winger is still on your waiver wire, go get him.
Pascal Siakam discussed how drastically the league is being impacted by COVID-19 lately.
Bill Guerin was announced as the replacement for Stan Bowman, who was removed from the seat after his role in the 2010 Chicago Blackhawks sexual assault coverup and scandal.
It shouldn't be a surprise that Snyder may have been lying when he said he was "committed to fully cooperating" with the NFL's investigation.
With the Rams, Browns and other teams being hit hard by COVID, fines and even forfeits might soon be on the table again.
WINNIPEG — Forward Rasmus Dahlin and goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen exchanged compliments after they helped the Buffalo Sabres snap a seven-game winless streak with a 4-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. Dahlin scored twice for the first multi-goal game in his four-year NHL career, and Luukkonen earned his first win in four games this season with 34 saves. “He's unbelievable,” Dahlin said of the second-year Finnish netminder, who only played four games last season. “When we need him, he d
VANCOUVER — A fourth Vancouver Canucks player has been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Defenceman Tucker Poolman left Vancouver's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets with about five minutes to go in the first period Tuesday. The team later said on Twitter that he has been placed in protocol. Earlier in the day, the club said defencemen Luke Schenn and Brad Hunt and winger Juho Lammikko had tested positive for the virus. The team was retested Tuesday morning, with Hunt's result coming b
DALLAS (AP) — Justin Faulk, Ryan O’Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko all scored in the third period as the St. Louis Blues beat Dallas 4-1 on Tuesday night to snap the Stars' eight-game home winning streak. Colton Parayko also scored and Charlie Lindgren, a recent call-up from the American Hockey League with No. 1 netminder Jordan Binnington in COVID-19 protocol, made 33 saves to improve to 4-0-0. Riley Damiani, called up from the AHL on Tuesday, scored in his NHL debut and Jake Oettinger stopped 24
“Today’s news confirms our worst fears: Dan Snyder actively fought to undermine NFL’s investigation into WFT’s hostile workplace culture."
Connor McDavid calls the idea of potentially having to quarantine up to five weeks in China following a positive COVID-19 test at the Beijing Olympics "unsettling" as the NHL's participation at the 2022 Winter Games remains up in the air — and coronavirus cases and postponements continue to rise sharply across the league. One of three players already named to Canada's provisional Olympic team, the Edmonton Oilers captain believes his hockey brethren needs to continue collecting all available fac
With COVID ravaging its way through the sporting world, the question lingers: Should asymptomatic athletes be tested at all?